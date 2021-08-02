Beowulf Trading 33% Lower This Week (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $87.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beowulf

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

