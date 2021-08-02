BEPRO Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.02 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 127.4% against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $79.45 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00810103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00095180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040833 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

