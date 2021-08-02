Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €58.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FPE. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.55 ($54.76).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) on Monday, reaching €33.75 ($39.71). The stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €33.64. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

