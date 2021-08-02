Berry Data (BRY) Trading 16% Higher This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001592 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $361,655.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00101661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00139664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.20 or 0.99833319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.24 or 0.00848870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

