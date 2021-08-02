Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.46.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
