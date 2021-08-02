Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

