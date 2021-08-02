Better Choice Company Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice’s (NASDAQ:BTTR) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. Better Choice had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Better Choice’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTTR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BTTR opened at $3.50 on Monday. Better Choice has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $103.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.96.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names.

