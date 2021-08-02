Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.69. Approximately 48 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 61,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.4761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 363.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

