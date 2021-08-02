BHF RG Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.