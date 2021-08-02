BHF RG Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,247 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 63,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 51,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 118.3% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $111.66. 113,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

