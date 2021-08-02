BHF RG Capital Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,417 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,694 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 463,567 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.11. 39,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

