BHF RG Capital Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BHF RG Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,543 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 7.0% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.04. 2,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.