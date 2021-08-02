BHF RG Capital Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,866 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 3.9% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 412,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 651,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares during the last quarter.

FPE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

