BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE BHP opened at $78.56 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

