BiblePay Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $526,246.79 and $64,378.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BiblePay Profile

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

