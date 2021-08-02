BiblePay Trading 16.4% Higher This Week (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. BiblePay has a total market cap of $521,044.82 and approximately $63,621.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

