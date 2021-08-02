BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.60 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00102979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00138972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,809.28 or 1.00234720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.51 or 0.00844764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

