BiFi Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $304,651.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00260198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

