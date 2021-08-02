Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $3.84 million and $346,015.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00060245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.00807250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00095162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040946 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,556 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

