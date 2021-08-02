Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $795.03

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $795.03 and last traded at $795.03, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $795.03.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $818.07.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

