BIKI Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. BIKI has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $381,240.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00060602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.14 or 0.00822717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00090853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040386 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.