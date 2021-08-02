BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76. 1,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.26.

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

