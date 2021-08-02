Binance Coin Price Tops $330.75 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $330.75 or 0.00847103 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
