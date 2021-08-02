Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $300.00 at Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $244.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

BIIB stock opened at $326.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

