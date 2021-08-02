BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $124.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,565. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

