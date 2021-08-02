BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.73 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 43.68%.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,290 shares of company stock worth $3,541,565. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

