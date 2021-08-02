Biophytis SA’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis’ (NASDAQ:BPTS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Biophytis had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $20,100,000 based on an initial share price of $16.75. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Biophytis stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

