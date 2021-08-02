Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 7,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 193,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

BVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $829.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

