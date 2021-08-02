Bird.Money Market Capitalization Reaches $5.45 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $942,962.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for about $66.15 or 0.00170381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bird.Money

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,346 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

