Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BGI opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Birks Group by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

