Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 483,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,838,432 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $9.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.