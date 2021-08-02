Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 483,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,838,432 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $9.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter.
Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
