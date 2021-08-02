Bit-Z Token (BZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.09 or 0.00814981 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00091217 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

BZ is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

