BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,221.91 or 0.99862606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00031941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00071013 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

