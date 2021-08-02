Bitball Treasure (BTRS) 1-Day Volume Hits $525,397.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for about $83.88 or 0.00214889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $37.75 million and approximately $525,397.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

