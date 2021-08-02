Bitcloud Trading Up 3.4% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $448,182.04 and approximately $45.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.40 or 0.99995379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00031848 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.01046416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00351518 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00411340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006176 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00071507 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,141,467 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

