Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001331 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $306.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.