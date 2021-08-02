Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $911.30 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $54.45 or 0.00139855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 93.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,936.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.89 or 0.01394311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00372561 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 143.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

