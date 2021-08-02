Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and approximately $2.21 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $547.03 or 0.01384393 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,514.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00368189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00135484 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003237 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,806,619 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

