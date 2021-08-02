Bitcoin Classic Trading Down 20.4% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $86,669.33 and $320.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00017347 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

