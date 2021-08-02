Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Bitcoin CZ has a market capitalization of $49,569.61 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001902 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Profile

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,577,299 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

