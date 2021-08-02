Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 8.1% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00005459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $401.18 million and $11.32 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00025272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.