Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Tops $2.78 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $147.60 or 0.00373032 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $415.39 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,566.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $558.70 or 0.01412035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00148303 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 116.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,803,720 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.