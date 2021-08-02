Bitcoin Zero Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $34,505.14 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00102787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,640.85 or 0.99986052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00844891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

