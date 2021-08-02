Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.40 and approximately $1,913.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.64 or 1.00095080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00070072 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

