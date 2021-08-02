BitCore (BTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $769,941.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $7.25 million and $769,941.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,053.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.81 or 0.06692933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.46 or 0.01396710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00361618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00131886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.35 or 0.00592407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00371738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00294440 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

