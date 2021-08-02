BitDegree Trading 26.2% Higher This Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $634,248.37 and approximately $44.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00822099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091101 BTC.

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

