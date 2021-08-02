Bithao Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.71 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Bithao has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00818553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091544 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

