BitMax Token Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00808350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00091449 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

