Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $59,884.93 and $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00278141 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,216,183 coins and its circulating supply is 10,216,179 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

