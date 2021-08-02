BitSend (BSD) One Day Volume Hits $38.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $99,070.59 and $38.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitSend has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00407959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002765 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.66 or 0.01068495 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,500,025 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.