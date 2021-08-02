BitZ Token Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BZ)

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One BitZ Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. BitZ Token has a total market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitZ Token has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00059602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00822160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00091175 BTC.

BitZ Token Profile

BitZ Token (BZ) is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling BitZ Token

